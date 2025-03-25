From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Postal Workers Say "Hell No!" and Will "Fight Like Hell!"
Postal workers are clear on privatization: "Hell No!" and will "Fight Like Hell" in Embarcadero demonstration
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, March 23) - It is of supreme irony that on the day of the 250th year of the Post Office's existence, instead of celebrating, postal workers are fighting to keep the venerable institution alive. Demonstrations were held throughout the country, organized by NALC (National Association of Letter Carriers).
As with the rest of the nation's infrastructure, Trump and Musk and their billionaire friends want to privatize (i.e. steal) the Post Office. As the workers gathered for their rally at the Embarcadero, their red shirts gave their answer: "Hell No!" They intend to "Fight like Hell."
Union leaders rallied the crowd and then they marched around the plaza, accompanied by passing cars honking their approval. Behind a big "Hell No" banner, workers held signs saying "Hands off our public postal service." Others signs proclaimed "We are still here to serve since 1775" and "The Post Office belongs to the People, not the billionaires."
Singers sang union songs including, of course, "Solidarity Forever."
The Postal system stems from the very founding of the Republic. It was established by the US Constitution. Leading to the US revolution, the post office's predecessor, the "Committees of Correspondence" was created so that the revolutionaries could communicate. The name was deliberately chosen to sound boring so as not to raise British eyebrows. The Committees of Correspondence had an activist section called the "Sons of Liberty." The Sons of Liberty were responsible for the Boston Tea Party.
At the time, drinking British tea was equivalent to buying a Tesla today.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network