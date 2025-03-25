top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Postal Workers Say "Hell No!" and Will "Fight Like Hell!"

by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
Postal workers are clear on privatization: "Hell No!" and will "Fight Like Hell" in Embarcadero demonstration
Postal are workers clear on privatization: "Hell No!" and will "Fght Like Hell"
original image (1325x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, March 23) - It is of supreme irony that on the day of the 250th year of the Post Office's existence, instead of celebrating, postal workers are fighting to keep the venerable institution alive. Demonstrations were held throughout the country, organized by NALC (National Association of Letter Carriers).

As with the rest of the nation's infrastructure, Trump and Musk and their billionaire friends want to privatize (i.e. steal) the Post Office. As the workers gathered for their rally at the Embarcadero, their red shirts gave their answer: "Hell No!" They intend to "Fight like Hell."

Union leaders rallied the crowd and then they marched around the plaza, accompanied by passing cars honking their approval. Behind a big "Hell No" banner, workers held signs saying "Hands off our public postal service." Others signs proclaimed "We are still here to serve since 1775" and "The Post Office belongs to the People, not the billionaires."

Singers sang union songs including, of course, "Solidarity Forever."

The Postal system stems from the very founding of the Republic. It was established by the US Constitution. Leading to the US revolution, the post office's predecessor, the "Committees of Correspondence" was created so that the revolutionaries could communicate. The name was deliberately chosen to sound boring so as not to raise British eyebrows. The Committees of Correspondence had an activist section called the "Sons of Liberty." The Sons of Liberty were responsible for the Boston Tea Party.

At the time, drinking British tea was equivalent to buying a Tesla today.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
sm_02-08225-z8a_9702.jpg
original image (1006x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
sm_03-08225-z8b_8835.jpg
original image (1000x1815)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
sm_04-08225-z8a_9721.jpg
original image (1000x1843)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
sm_05-08225-z8a_9737.jpg
original image (1077x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
sm_06-08225-z8b_8874.jpg
original image (1491x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
sm_07-08225-z8b_8883.jpg
original image (1132x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
sm_08-08225-z8b_8899.jpg
original image (1330x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
sm_09-08225-z8b_8931.jpg
original image (1453x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
sm_10-08225-z8b_8944.jpg
original image (1375x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
sm_11-08225-z8a_9867.jpg
original image (1243x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
sm_12-08225-z8b_8971.jpg
original image (1257x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
sm_13-08225-z8b_8985.jpg
original image (1366x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
sm_14-08225-z8b_8992.jpg
original image (1215x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
sm_15-08225-z8b_9004.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
sm_16-08225-z8b_9056.jpg
original image (1000x1250)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
sm_17-08225-z8a_9911.jpg
original image (1344x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
sm_18-08225-z8b_9089.jpg
original image (1064x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
sm_19-08225-z8a_9934.jpg
original image (1272x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:07PM
sm_20-08225-z8a_9954.jpg
original image (1529x1000)
