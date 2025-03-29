Protest Musk@Tesla, Berkeley

Date:

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

phoebe

Location Details:

Outside the Tesla dealership, 1731 Fourth St. between Virginia/Delaware, west Berkeley near the freeway.

Protest Elon Musk and the unconstitutional dismantling of US democracy EVERY Saturday at high NOON. Nationwide actions especially on March 29th. Bring a sign, friends, musical instruments if you wish, or just come. The camaraderie is invigorating and inspiring.

DOGE is a coup d'etat! The stakes are high. It's up to We the People to stand up and speak out NOW. We like rowdy. We don't like rude (because it isn't strategic.) If Trumpsters come, they are best ignored. This is a non-violent action to raise awareness and continue driving down Te$la stock. We do NOT wish to threaten or antagonize Tesla employees or owners. ⚡ Stopping Musk may save lives and democracy.

