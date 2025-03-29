From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest Musk@Tesla, Berkeley
Date:
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
phoebe
Location Details:
Outside the Tesla dealership, 1731 Fourth St. between Virginia/Delaware, west Berkeley near the freeway.
Protest Elon Musk and the unconstitutional dismantling of US democracy EVERY Saturday at high NOON. Nationwide actions especially on March 29th. Bring a sign, friends, musical instruments if you wish, or just come. The camaraderie is invigorating and inspiring.
DOGE is a coup d'etat! The stakes are high. It's up to We the People to stand up and speak out NOW. We like rowdy. We don't like rude (because it isn't strategic.) If Trumpsters come, they are best ignored. This is a non-violent action to raise awareness and continue driving down Te$la stock. We do NOT wish to threaten or antagonize Tesla employees or owners. ⚡ Stopping Musk may save lives and democracy.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 25, 2025 6:41PM
