Veterans TeslaTakedown #5

Date:

Saturday, April 05, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Patty Hoyt

Location Details:

Tesla Showroom

201 Casa Buena Drive, Corte Madera, CA 94925

Every week, we'll be here. Veterans and your supporters, there's another battle we need you to fight...and win! Every Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., fly your insignia, wear your hats, show everyone you're not to be messed with.



We are taking action at Tesla.



⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.



⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla

