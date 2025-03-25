From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tesla Takedown Protest in Seaside
Date:
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Erim Foster
Location Details:
Tesla Dealership, 1901 Del Monte Blvd, Seaside, Ca
Join us to protest Elon Musk and his unconstitutional dismantling of the federal government EVERY Saturday at 12pm.
This Saturday, March 29th is a big day nationwide. Bring a sign, your friends, musical instruments, whatever makes you happy. We're hoping for a huge turnout this week.
We have more people every week and last Saturday there were over 100 people there! It's a good time and we get a lot of positive feedback from passing cars. It might seem like a small thing but every little bit helps. And it feels good to DO SOMETHING so come on down!
Elon Musk and DOGE are engaged in an administrative coup of the federal government. They have taken control of the federal payment system and are unilaterally suspending funds appropriated by congress, in clear violation of the Constitution.
They have already caused immense harm by dismantling USAID and have set their sights on everything from the FAA to Social Security next. Make no mistake, their end goal is the destruction of the US Federal Government and its ability to check corporate power and provide basic services to citizens.
How this develops in Washington remains to be seen, but as US citizens we can exercise our 1st Amendment right to peacefully protest. Elon Musk's liquid net worth is largely based on Tesla stock, which is currently valued at 10-15 times that of other car companies. Driving down the share price is a direct attack on Elon's power.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media. It's up to the people to stand up and fight for democracy and against fascism.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/protest-e...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 25, 2025 12:38PM
