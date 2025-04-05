From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop the Skyscrapers Community Meeting
Date:
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Stop the Skyscrapers
Location Details:
London Nelson Community Center, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz
The City of Santa Cruz plans to increase building height and density South of Laurel St. These changes, combined with a new 100% state "density bonus" law (AB 1287), would require the City to approve buildings 20-30 stories high. Such huge buildings are not necessary to meet our housing quota now or even many years from now, and would only include a small proportion of "affordable" housing. Find out how to get the City to change course.
Sign the Stop the Skyscrapers petition:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGA6_hWnNijk0xRF5LuoH-z-4zSkK-aAO2JPsQMMUJZeI8wQ/viewform
