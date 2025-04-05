The City of Santa Cruz plans to increase building height and density South of Laurel St. These changes, combined with a new 100% state "density bonus" law (AB 1287), would require the City to approve buildings 20-30 stories high. Such huge buildings are not necessary to meet our housing quota now or even many years from now, and would only include a small proportion of "affordable" housing. Find out how to get the City to change course.Sign the Stop the Skyscrapers petition: