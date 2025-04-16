From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Earth Day Storytime with guest from Big Basin Redwoods State Park
Date:
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
Boulder Creek Branch Library, 13390 W Park Ave, Boulder Creek
Please join us at the Boulder Creek Branch Library for an Earth Day storytime featuring a special guest from Big Basin Redwoods State Park. Join us for stories, songs and lots of fun inspired by our local ecosystem.
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/13621783
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 25, 2025 11:29AM
