Earth Day Storytime with guest from Big Basin Redwoods State Park

Date:

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Public Libraries

Location Details:

Boulder Creek Branch Library, 13390 W Park Ave, Boulder Creek

Please join us at the Boulder Creek Branch Library for an Earth Day storytime featuring a special guest from Big Basin Redwoods State Park. Join us for stories, songs and lots of fun inspired by our local ecosystem.