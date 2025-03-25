From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#TeslaTakedown Global Day of Action - Join a Protest Near You!
Saturday, March 29, 2025
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Protest
#TeslaTakedown
Protests throughout the SF Bay Area and beyond
Use the action map to find a protest near you: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/teslatakedown
Use the action map to find a protest near you: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/teslatakedown
On March 29, 2025, we are calling for a GLOBAL DAY OF ACTION to stop Musk!
Join us! Go here to find a protest near you:
Website: https://www.teslatakedown.com/
Action map: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/teslatakedown
Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.
⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.
⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us. Not politicians, not the media, not the courts.
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
For more information: https://www.teslatakedown.com/
