California
Indybay
California International U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections

#TeslaTakedown Global Day of Action - Join a Protest Near You!

Protests throughout the SF Bay Area and beyond Use the action map to find a protest near you: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/...
Date:
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
#TeslaTakedown
Location Details:
Protests throughout the SF Bay Area and beyond

Use the action map to find a protest near you: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/teslatakedown
On March 29, 2025, we are calling for a GLOBAL DAY OF ACTION to stop Musk!

Join us! Go here to find a protest near you:

Website: https://www.teslatakedown.com/

Action map: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/teslatakedown

Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.

⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.

⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.

⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us. Not politicians, not the media, not the courts.

Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.

#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
For more information: https://www.teslatakedown.com/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:59AM
§Also Join the April 5 Hands Off! Nationwide Day of Protest Action
by #TeslaTakedown
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:59AM
sm_protest_april_5th_hands_off_.jpg
original image (878x528)
HANDS OFF! Nationwide Day of Protest Action Against Trump & Musk Illegal Billionaire Power Grab

April 5, 2025 - Protests all around the SF Bay Area and beyond

Website with map of protests: https://handsoff2025.com/

Or go here:

https://www.mobilize.us/handsoff/

https://www.mobilize.us/handsoff/map/

Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. They're taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them.

They want to strip America for parts—shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections, and gutting Medicaid—all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam. They’re handing over our tax dollars, our public services, and our democracy to the ultra-rich.

Join a pro-democracy protest against Trump and Musk by demanding Hands Off!
https://www.teslatakedown.com/
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
