Stand Up for Science and Sanity!
Date:
Friday, April 04, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Dr. P and The Mad Scientists
Location Details:
Lytton Plaza
200 University Ave
Downtown Palo Alto
JOIN IN to protest the NIH cuts to medical research and coming cuts to Medicaid!
RALLY STARTS at noon featuring speeches by renowned Stanford doctors and researchers.
Between speeches singalong with the Raging Grannies.
At 2:00pm hard rock/classic rock band The Mad Scientists takes over the plaza!
Stand Up for Science and Sanity is a grassroots organization that sprang up in Silicon Valley in response to draconian cuts in the budgets of NIH, the CDC and other critical scientific research. Our role is to publicize the effects of these cuts on vital research on a wide variety of medical afflictions, innovations to save our environment, and development of ingenious new l technologies. We protest these and mobilize resistance to them. Many researchers at Stanford whose work is devastated by these cuts are cowed into silence for fear of retaliation by the Trump administration. They need our voices and so does our country.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 25, 2025 5:28AM
