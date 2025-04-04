top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/4/2025
Peninsula Health, Housing & Public Services

Stand Up for Science and Sanity!

Lytton Plaza 200 University Ave Downtown Palo Alto
original image (652x826)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, April 04, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Dr. P and The Mad Scientists
Location Details:
Lytton Plaza
200 University Ave
Downtown Palo Alto
JOIN IN to protest the NIH cuts to medical research and coming cuts to Medicaid!

RALLY STARTS at noon featuring speeches by renowned Stanford doctors and researchers.

Between speeches singalong with the Raging Grannies.

At 2:00pm hard rock/classic rock band The Mad Scientists takes over the plaza!

Stand Up for Science and Sanity is a grassroots organization that sprang up in Silicon Valley in response to draconian cuts in the budgets of NIH, the CDC and other critical scientific research. Our role is to publicize the effects of these cuts on vital research on a wide variety of medical afflictions, innovations to save our environment, and development of ingenious new l technologies. We protest these and mobilize resistance to them. Many researchers at Stanford whose work is devastated by these cuts are cowed into silence for fear of retaliation by the Trump administration. They need our voices and so does our country.


Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 25, 2025 5:28AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$375.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code