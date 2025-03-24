On the afternoon of Friday, March 21, supporters of Donald Trump were seen flying a nazi flag alongside Trump banners and American flags on the Burnett Avenue overpass in Morgan Hill (see above photo).Trump supporters have been displaying banners and flags every Friday on the overpass.Salinas Chronicle published a video showing the display of the nazi flag:This news report from NBC Bay Area shows another photo of the nazi flag taken from the overpass:Swastika flag found flying from freeway overpass in Morgan Hill