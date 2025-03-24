From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Taking Back the Overpass: Morgan Hill is a Hate-Free Community
Friday, March 28, 2025
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Protest
Repost
Burnett Avenue overpass, Morgan Hill
Peaceful Demonstration
Morgan Hill is a hate free community. Let's remind hate groups that they have no place in our city.
