top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/28/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia South Bay Government & Elections Racial Justice

Taking Back the Overpass: Morgan Hill is a Hate-Free Community

Burnett Avenue overpass, Morgan Hill
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, March 28, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Repost
Location Details:
Burnett Avenue overpass, Morgan Hill
Peaceful Demonstration

Morgan Hill is a hate free community. Let's remind hate groups that they have no place in our city.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 24, 2025 9:06AM
§Background
by Repost
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 9:06AM
sm_morgan_hill_nazi_flag_trump_burnett_overpass.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
On the afternoon of Friday, March 21, supporters of Donald Trump were seen flying a nazi flag alongside Trump banners and American flags on the Burnett Avenue overpass in Morgan Hill (see above photo).

Trump supporters have been displaying banners and flags every Friday on the overpass.

Salinas Chronicle published a video showing the display of the nazi flag:
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHenTz_yOL4/?igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

This news report from NBC Bay Area shows another photo of the nazi flag taken from the overpass:

Swastika flag found flying from freeway overpass in Morgan Hill
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/swastika-flag-freeway-overpass-morgan-hill/3825948/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$375.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code