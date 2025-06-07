25th Anniversary Folsom Juneteenth Celebration

Date:

Saturday, June 07, 2025

Time:

11:30 AM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Michael Harris

Email:

Location Details:

Folsom Lions Park

Folsom, CA

Come discover the "hidden figures" of our California Gold Mining District and the authentic historic journey of Modern Folsom Juneteenth



Past, present and future generations can reconnect sharing our unique "California Journey from Slavery Freedom" this special 160th Anniversary of Juneteenth



Together. we continue sharing our California 175th Anniversary, since the1850 Compromise.



President Millard Fillmore signed US Senate Bill 169 officially establishing the Great State of California, September 9, 1850.



Both free and enslaved California Pioneers of Pan African ancestry played major roles before, during and after the California Gold Mining Era (1840-1875) including nearly 1,918 US Colored Troops who enlisted from California.



Many California pioneers served during the US Civil War helping to preserve the Union and end chattel slavery throughout California and the nation.



2025 we are featuring a memorial to Tova Leidesdorf the Leidesdorff Legacy seeking to engage with the 1906 US Antiquity Act, another tool to utilize, helping us preserve official United States of America History here in the California Gold Mining District.



Join us working to preserve unsurpassed contributions by California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry by engaging key allies locally and throughtout the world this Juneteenth 160th Anniversary.