California East Bay U.S. Anti-War

Nonviolent Direct Action Preparation for Actions at Travis Air Force Base

Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists 1924 Cedar Street Berkeley CA
Download PDF (398.3KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Wynd Kaufmyn
Email:
Phone:
5107148687
Location Details:
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists
1924 Cedar Street Berkeley CA
Let’s STOP Weapons Shipments to Israel where they start: Travis AFB

LEARN HOW: Come to our Nonviolent Direct Action Preparation
April 5, 2025, 3pm - 7pm
Register: https://cryptpad.fr/form/#/2/form/edit/Q0iFzRBnvtjwthbPnvHNuajf/

Come straight from the streets: Hands Off National Day of Action (We will provide a meal.)

Our community needs to prepare for sustained campaign to Stop Arming Israel
• Learn about nonviolent direct action history and tactics.
• Learn about Travis Air Force Base and its complicity
in genocide and mass deportations.
• Get your questions answered.
• Get your security concerns addressed.
• Increase collaboration across wide-ranging constituencies.
(trans, queer, elders, faith-based, etc.)
• Help us to increase awareness of and promote disability justice.
• Diversity of tactics welcome under the St. Paul Principles.

We want to build not just for upcoming actions, but beyond.
We are in this for the long haul!

For more info: http://www.PeoplesArmsEmbargo.org
Contact: WendyPalestine [at] gmail.com or Toby4peace [at] sonic.net
For more information: https://peoplesarmsembargo.org/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 23, 2025 11:13AM
