Let’s STOP Weapons Shipments to Israel where they start: Travis AFBLEARN HOW: Come to our Nonviolent Direct Action PreparationApril 5, 2025, 3pm - 7pmRegister: https://cryptpad.fr/form/#/2/form/edit/Q0iFzRBnvtjwthbPnvHNuajf/ Come straight from the streets: Hands Off National Day of Action (We will provide a meal.)Our community needs to prepare for sustained campaign to Stop Arming Israel• Learn about nonviolent direct action history and tactics.• Learn about Travis Air Force Base and its complicityin genocide and mass deportations.• Get your questions answered.• Get your security concerns addressed.• Increase collaboration across wide-ranging constituencies.(trans, queer, elders, faith-based, etc.)• Help us to increase awareness of and promote disability justice.• Diversity of tactics welcome under the St. Paul Principles.We want to build not just for upcoming actions, but beyond.We are in this for the long haul!For more info: http://www.PeoplesArmsEmbargo.org Contact: WendyPalestine [at] gmail.com or Toby4peace [at] sonic.net