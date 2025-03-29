From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest Elon Musk's Fascist Government Takeover - Lucky Number 7 - Global Day Of Action
Date:
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Time:
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Palo Alto Indivisible Plus
Location Details:
4180 El Camino Real
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Palo Alto, CA 94306
PLEASE READ COMPLETELY BEFORE ATTENDING for all necessary information.
This is a peaceful demonstration along El Camino Real near the Tesla showroom. Our goal is to call attention to Musk’s corruption and to defund Musk.
Make sure not to block the Tesla driveway entrances. We will stay completely on the public sidewalk and off of Tesla property, and cross only with lights. Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome.
This is a peaceful demonstration, and any conflicts or altercations will not be tolerated. Walk away if one arises and report it to the demonstration leader on site if it is a serious altercation.
Do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies!
Wear your favorite wig, big hat, or costume. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations! 🎉
No one voted for Musk. Join the peaceful Tesla Takedown movement!
33% of all US Tesla sales are in California
11% of all global Tesla sales are in California
Tesla sells about 40,000 cars each quarter in California
About half of these sales (20,000) are in the San Francisco Bay Area.
How many of these 20,000 sales can we stop?
In solidarity, please add #LatinoFreeze or #LatinoFreezeMovement to placards.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/ipaplus/event/762213/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 23, 2025 12:32AM
