Peace Gathering
Saturday, April 12, 2025
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Conference
Hank Pellissier
1924 Cedar Street, Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists
Peace Gathering - April 12 (Saturday) 6:30-9:00
Berkeley Unitarian & Universalist Fellowship - 1924 Cedar Street
FREE
12 tables & presentations (CodePink, Bay Area Divest, Berkeley Network For Palestine, UU EcoSocialist Network, Direct Action Everywhere, Black Agenda Report, Congo Connect & Thrive, Stop AI, Share International, Humanist Mutual Aid Network, People’s Park & Northern California 9/11 Truth Alliance)
Speakers - Ann Garrison (of Black Agenda Report) & Pascal Bashombana of Congo Connect & Thrive
Music - Hali Hammer & The Funky Nixons
CodePink Bake Sale Benefit for UNRWA
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peace-gatheri...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 22, 2025 2:02PM
