top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/11/2025
Central Valley Environment & Forest Defense

March to Pass the “Make Polluters Pay” Climate Superfund Bill!

a purple-colored flyer with a drawing of the Sacramento capitol building at the bottom, large text in orange & blue and a few more elements
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, April 11, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Multiple Orgs Incl. Fridays for Future Sac
Location Details:
Crocker Park 211 O St Sacramento CA 95814
On Friday, April 11th, we’re taking to the streets as part of the Fridays for Future Global Climate Strike to demand that California lawmakers pass the Polluters Pay Climate Superfund Act (SB 684 & AB 1243). This bill would make the biggest fossil fuel polluters pay their fair share for the climate destruction they’ve caused—rather than leaving taxpayers to cover the cost.

⭐🔗SIGN UP FOR THE RALLY AT THE LINK

The climate crisis is here, and Big Oil is making billions while we pay the price. Californians are dealing with wildfires, floods, skyrocketing insurance rates, and crumbling infrastructure—all while fossil fuel companies rake in profits. It’s time to fight back.

Route: Crocker Park to the Capitol building

We need YOU to help us send a clear message: Polluters must pay! Show up, support, and raise your voice for climate action.

Fridays for Future Spring 2025 Global Climate Strike

Participating orgs: Fridays for Future Sacramento, Fridays for Future Fresno, 350 Bay Area, 350 Granite Bay High School, 350 Sacramento, 350 San Diego, Center for Biological Diversity, Oil & Gas Action Network, Sacramento Climate Coalition, Sierra Club Mother Lode, Sunrise Movement Sacramento, Third Act Sacramento

Flyer Text
MAKE POLLUTERS PAY
SAC YOUTH-LED CLIMATE STRIKE 2025

JOIN US FRI 4/11 at 11:00 am
We will meet at CROCKER PARK and march to the CAPITOL.
EVERYONE IS WELCOME!

CA STUDENTS HAVE ONE DAY OF EXCUSED CIVIC ABSENCE PER YEAR.
register @ <QR code>
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 21, 2025 8:18PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$280.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code