Fridays for Future Spring 2025 Global Climate Strike



Participating orgs: Fridays for Future Sacramento, Fridays for Future Fresno, 350 Bay Area, 350 Granite Bay High School, 350 Sacramento, 350 San Diego, Center for Biological Diversity, Oil & Gas Action Network, Sacramento Climate Coalition, Sierra Club Mother Lode, Sunrise Movement Sacramento, Third Act Sacramento



Flyer Text

MAKE POLLUTERS PAY

SAC YOUTH-LED CLIMATE STRIKE 2025



JOIN US FRI 4/11 at 11:00 am

We will meet at CROCKER PARK and march to the CAPITOL.

EVERYONE IS WELCOME!



CA STUDENTS HAVE ONE DAY OF EXCUSED CIVIC ABSENCE PER YEAR.

register @ <QR code>

On, we’re taking to the streets as part of theto demand that California lawmakers pass the AB 1243 ). This bill would make the biggest fossil fuel pollutersfor the climate destruction they’ve caused—rather than leaving taxpayers to cover the cost.The climate crisis is here, and. Californians are dealing with wildfires, floods, skyrocketing insurance rates, and crumbling infrastructure—all while fossil fuel companies rake in profits.Route: Crocker Park to the Capitol buildingShow up, support, and raise your voice for climate action.