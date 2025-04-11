From the Open-Publishing Calendar
March to Pass the “Make Polluters Pay” Climate Superfund Bill!
Date:
Friday, April 11, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Multiple Orgs Incl. Fridays for Future Sac
Location Details:
Crocker Park 211 O St Sacramento CA 95814
On Friday, April 11th, we’re taking to the streets as part of the Fridays for Future Global Climate Strike to demand that California lawmakers pass the Polluters Pay Climate Superfund Act (SB 684 & AB 1243). This bill would make the biggest fossil fuel polluters pay their fair share for the climate destruction they’ve caused—rather than leaving taxpayers to cover the cost.
The climate crisis is here, and Big Oil is making billions while we pay the price. Californians are dealing with wildfires, floods, skyrocketing insurance rates, and crumbling infrastructure—all while fossil fuel companies rake in profits. It’s time to fight back.
Route: Crocker Park to the Capitol building
We need YOU to help us send a clear message: Polluters must pay! Show up, support, and raise your voice for climate action.
MAKE POLLUTERS PAY
SAC YOUTH-LED CLIMATE STRIKE 2025
JOIN US FRI 4/11 at 11:00 am
We will meet at CROCKER PARK and march to the CAPITOL.
EVERYONE IS WELCOME!
CA STUDENTS HAVE ONE DAY OF EXCUSED CIVIC ABSENCE PER YEAR.
register @ <QR code>
