Palestine East Bay

3/30 Great Ride of Return

Date:
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
gaza sunbirds
Location Details:
Lake Merritt BART
🇵🇸🚲 CALLING ALL BAY AREA CYCLISTS! 🚲🇵🇸

📍Meet-up: Lake Merritt BART – 10:30 AM
🚲Roll out: 11:00 AM → Ending at Lake Merritt Amphitheater
💨 Mindful pace, 3.4 miles, mostly flat – we ride together!
🌧️ Rain or shine!
Bring:
💧 Water & snacks
🔦 Lights & helmet
😷 Mask (highly encouraged)
🧥 Rain gear & warm layers (gloves, hats)
🇵🇸 Keffiyehs, Palestinian flags & red, white, green, black clothing encouraged!

WHY WE RIDE:

7-year anniversary of the Great March of Return. The Great March of Return (2018-2019) was a peaceful rally held weekly by the Palestinians along the border of the Gaza strip demanding mobility justice. 32,000 Palestinians were injured, 125 lost their limbs, including many members of the Gaza Sunbirds team.

Since the start of the genocide, cycling communities worldwide have answered the Gaza Sunbirds’ call for solidarity rides, amplifying demands for a ceasefire and a FREE Palestine!

The Great Ride of Return takes its name from the Great March of Return—a ride for justice, dignity, and liberation. Ride with us. Raise your voice. Free Palestine.
