Save Our Health Care! Medicaid Cuts Action Call w/ National Nurses United

Date:

Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

National Nurses United

Location Details:

Last month, Congress passed a budget resolution, taking the first step to begin the budget reconciliation process, which could cut Medicaid by nearly $1 trillion to help pay for Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthiest few.



But we still have time to prevent these harmful cuts from happening. We only need a few Republicans to break away and oppose the cuts to stop them.



To fight back, we’re hosting an action call to share the latest information on where Congress is in the budget reconciliation process and how you can take action to pressure your member of Congress to vote no against any cuts to Medicaid. We have a real chance of beating these devastating cuts, but we need you to plug in right away.



RSVP for our call on Thursday, March 27th at 5pm PT to unite and organize against the attacks on Medi-Cal (Medicaid)!