North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
View events for the week of 3/27/2025
California Health, Housing & Public Services

Save Our Health Care! Medicaid Cuts Action Call w/ National Nurses United

Online via Zoom: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cdlL_GOjTa-GNm_2jujI7w#/registration https://www.nationalnursesunited.org/
Date:
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Organizer/Author:
National Nurses United
Online via Zoom: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cdlL_GOjTa-GNm_2jujI7w#/registration https://www.nationalnursesunited.org/

Last month, Congress passed a budget resolution, taking the first step to begin the budget reconciliation process, which could cut Medicaid by nearly $1 trillion to help pay for Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthiest few.

But we still have time to prevent these harmful cuts from happening. We only need a few Republicans to break away and oppose the cuts to stop them.

To fight back, we’re hosting an action call to share the latest information on where Congress is in the budget reconciliation process and how you can take action to pressure your member of Congress to vote no against any cuts to Medicaid. We have a real chance of beating these devastating cuts, but we need you to plug in right away.

RSVP for our call on Thursday, March 27th at 5pm PT to unite and organize against the attacks on Medi-Cal (Medicaid)!
For more information: https://www.nationalnursesunited.org/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 21, 2025 1:16PM
by National Nurses United
Fri, Mar 21, 2025 1:16PM
