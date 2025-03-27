From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Town Hall for All: Our Fight Against Autocracy w/ Public Citizen

Date:

Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Public Citizen

Location Details:

Online event - free and open to all





Thursday, March 27, 2025 @ 4 PM - 5 PM ( 7 PM - 8 PM ET)



RSVP:



This is an online event, free and open to all



We hope you can join Public Citizen for a nationwide town hall where we will:



• Update you on the various lawsuits we’ve filed — 8 so far — against the Trump regime.



• Highlight some of the other ways we’re throwing sand in the gears of autocracy.



• Talk about how we work together to nurture hope and score victories even in

the face of the Trump/Musk/DOGE/MAGA onslaught.



• Answer questions from Public Citizen supporters all across the country.



Sign up and join us for the town hall!



Public Citizen website:

Public Citizen Town HallThursday, March 27, 2025 @ 4 PM - 5 PM ( 7 PM - 8 PM ET)RSVP: https://act.citizen.org/page/80900/petition/1 This is an online event, free and open to allWe hope you can join Public Citizen for a nationwide town hall where we will:• Update you on the various lawsuits we’ve filed — 8 so far — against the Trump regime.• Highlight some of the other ways we’re throwing sand in the gears of autocracy.• Talk about how we work together to nurture hope and score victories even inthe face of the Trump/Musk/DOGE/MAGA onslaught.• Answer questions from Public Citizen supporters all across the country.Sign up and join us for the town hall!Public Citizen website: https://www.citizen.org/