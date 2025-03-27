From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Town Hall for All: Our Fight Against Autocracy w/ Public Citizen
Date:
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Public Citizen
Location Details:
Online event - free and open to all
Public Citizen Town Hall
Thursday, March 27, 2025 @ 4 PM - 5 PM ( 7 PM - 8 PM ET)
RSVP: https://act.citizen.org/page/80900/petition/1
This is an online event, free and open to all
We hope you can join Public Citizen for a nationwide town hall where we will:
• Update you on the various lawsuits we’ve filed — 8 so far — against the Trump regime.
• Highlight some of the other ways we’re throwing sand in the gears of autocracy.
• Talk about how we work together to nurture hope and score victories even in
the face of the Trump/Musk/DOGE/MAGA onslaught.
• Answer questions from Public Citizen supporters all across the country.
Sign up and join us for the town hall!
Public Citizen website: https://www.citizen.org/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 21, 2025 1:04PM
