top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/21/2025
South Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

Hey Billionaires: Hands Off Our Health Care! Protest Against Gutting Medicaid, SNAP & More

https://wearecalifornia.org/
original image (832x435)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, March 21, 2025
Time:
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
We Are California coalition
Location Details:
Frank M. Santana Park
511 S Monroe St
San Jose, CA 95128
11:30 a.m.
Join We Are California to protest federal budget cuts threatening Medicaid, SNAP and more.

At a time when everyday Californians are struggling to afford healthcare, food, childcare, and housing, the federal budget funnels trillions in corporate and billionaire handouts!

More than 1 out of 3 will lose their health care and other benefits. We must protect and help our most vulnerable populations, including families, seniors, and people with disabilities who will be directly impacted.

We all deserve quality healthcare for our loved ones, a safe place to call home and good schools.

Join us in protest!

#WeAreCalifornia
#WeThePeople
#FundCommunityNotBillionaires
#HandsOffOurHealthcare

Info here: https://gvwire.com/2025/03/18/california-to-hold-statewide-protests-to-defend-medicaid-and-snap-funding/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/millionvotersproje...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 21, 2025 8:31AM
§
by We Are California coalition
Fri, Mar 21, 2025 8:31AM
sm_partner_organizations_-_we_are_california.jpg
original image (1690x909)
https://www.mobilize.us/millionvotersproje...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$280.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code