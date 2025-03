Join We Are California to protest federal budget cuts threatening Medicaid, SNAP and more.At a time when everyday Californians are struggling to afford healthcare, food, childcare, and housing, the federal budget funnels trillions in corporate and billionaire handouts!More than 1 out of 3 will lose their health care and other benefits. We must protect and help our most vulnerable populations, including families, seniors, and people with disabilities who will be directly impacted.We all deserve quality healthcare for our loved ones, a safe place to call home and good schools.Join us in protest!#WeAreCalifornia#WeThePeople#FundCommunityNotBillionaires#HandsOffOurHealthcareInfo here: https://gvwire.com/2025/03/18/california-to-hold-statewide-protests-to-defend-medicaid-and-snap-funding/