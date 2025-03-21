From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Hey Billionaires: Hands Off Our Health Care! Protest Against Gutting Medicaid, SNAP & More
Date:
Friday, March 21, 2025
Time:
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
We Are California coalition
Location Details:
Frank M. Santana Park
511 S Monroe St
San Jose, CA 95128
11:30 a.m.
511 S Monroe St
San Jose, CA 95128
11:30 a.m.
Join We Are California to protest federal budget cuts threatening Medicaid, SNAP and more.
At a time when everyday Californians are struggling to afford healthcare, food, childcare, and housing, the federal budget funnels trillions in corporate and billionaire handouts!
More than 1 out of 3 will lose their health care and other benefits. We must protect and help our most vulnerable populations, including families, seniors, and people with disabilities who will be directly impacted.
We all deserve quality healthcare for our loved ones, a safe place to call home and good schools.
Join us in protest!
#WeAreCalifornia
#WeThePeople
#FundCommunityNotBillionaires
#HandsOffOurHealthcare
Info here: https://gvwire.com/2025/03/18/california-to-hold-statewide-protests-to-defend-medicaid-and-snap-funding/
At a time when everyday Californians are struggling to afford healthcare, food, childcare, and housing, the federal budget funnels trillions in corporate and billionaire handouts!
More than 1 out of 3 will lose their health care and other benefits. We must protect and help our most vulnerable populations, including families, seniors, and people with disabilities who will be directly impacted.
We all deserve quality healthcare for our loved ones, a safe place to call home and good schools.
Join us in protest!
#WeAreCalifornia
#WeThePeople
#FundCommunityNotBillionaires
#HandsOffOurHealthcare
Info here: https://gvwire.com/2025/03/18/california-to-hold-statewide-protests-to-defend-medicaid-and-snap-funding/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/millionvotersproje...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 21, 2025 8:31AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network