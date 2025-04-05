From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hands Off! Salinas Fights Back
Date:
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Hands Off!
Location Details:
Corner Of Blanco and Main St., Salinas, (Star Market parking lot)
For more information: https://handsoff2025.com/
