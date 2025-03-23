top
California San Francisco Arts + Action Government & Elections

Human Banner-FLIP CONGRESS-- Aerial Photo Event

Date:
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Renee
Location Details:
704 Great Hwy, Stairwell #7 (Balboa Av and Great Highway)
704 Great Highway San Francisco, CA 94121
Starting at 7:30am on Sunday, volunteers will etch the message FLIP CONGRESS into the sand in 100-ft lettering, inside an approx 200-foot circle. (Rough sketch to follow soon.)

PLEASE REGISTER at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/human-banner-aerial-photo-event-tickets-1290774223449?aff=oddtdtcreator

Participants should please arrive AT the beach by 11:00am and follow the lead of volunteers (we're all friends here) as well as previous particpants who seem to "know the drill."

By 11:30am, please have chosen your spot inside the lettering or in the outer ring. We should all be "in formation" by 11:45am. Helicopter and photographer will be overhead at noon. Event should be over by 12:15pm.

* * *

MANY PARTICPANTS will be returning veterans. Please follow their lead. It'll all work out. We intend to be "in formation" for no more than 30 minutes. (We organizers will occasionally post more information here, so please check back from time to time -- and definitely in the day or two before the event. There are always last-minute instructions, changes, things to consider. Weather has cancelled a couple of events, but Sunday is looking great right now – sixty degrees, partial clouds, minimal breeze.)
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/human-banner-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 20, 2025 11:29PM
