Ceasefire Postcards at Jaffa Coffee Roasters

Date:

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Ceasefire Postcards

Location Details:

1701 University Ave, Berkeley CA

This Saturday, March 22nd from 10am to 12pm, we will meet at Jaffa Coffee Roasters, located at 1701 University Ave in Berkeley.



Israel continues to massacre Palestinians in Gaza and to escalate its brutal attacks on the West Bank, where the Israeli Occupation Forces and settlers are carrying out violent pogroms against defenseless Palestinian civilians. Meanwhile, deranged Trump has put forth the outrageous proposal to take over Gaza and ethnically cleanse Palestinians from their homeland. We will demand that members of Congress strongly oppose Trump proposal and condemn Israel’s ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, as well as its efforts to annex the West Bank. We will continue to call for an immediate end to U.S. financial and military support for the genocidal Netanyahu regime, full reparations for Gaza, and the enforcement of a permanent ceasefire. We will demand the release of all Palestinian hostages held in administrative detention, an end to the illegal expansion of settlements, and the end of Israel’s illegal military occupation of the Palestinian territories. We will continue to hold key State Department officials accountable, demanding they stop sending weapons to Israel in direct violation of both domestic and international human rights laws. Scripts, addresses, stamps, and postcards will be provided.



We must not yield in our commitment to a liberated Palestine. Write postcards with us; call Congress from home; join local actions; sign petitions; contribute to mutual aid groups; support NGOs on the ground; boycott Israel’s products and those of companies profiting from the oppression of Palestinians (use apps like Boycat and NoThanks, as well as the AFSC website Disoccupied.com, to guide your ethical consumer choices). We’re in this together for the long haul to end Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine.



*** We’ve been hosting this pop-up almost every weekend since December 2023, and we’re grateful for the ongoing support. To help cover costs, we’re kindly asking for donations to purchase stamps and postcards. Alternatively, feel free to bring your own stamps and postcards to contribute