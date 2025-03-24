An Uncertain Time: Making Sense of this Political Moment w/ OBI UC Berkeley

Date:

Monday, March 24, 2025

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Othering & Belonging Institute UC Berkeley

Location Details:

When: March 24, 2025, 9:30am - 11 am PT / 12:30pm - 2pm ET



Where: Online (Virtual)



As national and global leaders continue to enact exclusionary policies and create discourse that divides by othering: How do we make meaning of the current moment and global climate we are in? How do we build an economy that fosters wellbeing for all in this time? How do we forge ahead and understand pathways towards making progress, together and toward a future of belonging without othering?



Join the Othering & Belonging Institute UC Berkeley on March 24 for a live webinar where we hope to answer these questions and more. Othering & Belonging Institute Director john a. powell will be joined by researchers and leaders in the fields of authoritarian populism, democracy, belonging economies, and community building.



Moderated by OBI’s Deputy Director Ashlin Malouf, the discourse will provide attendees with practical tools and mechanisms for furthering change, and ways of understanding the current moment through a bridging framework. Rachel Godsil, co-founder of the Perception Institute, will also join us for a presentation on the Racial Ideology Project, a groundbreaking study that provides vital data to help us interpret the 2024 U.S. election results and how racial identity has impacted American politics.





PANEL:



Rachel D. Godsil is a Distinguished Professor and Chancellor's Social Justice Scholar at Rutgers Law School and a Co-Founder of Perception Institute. She collaborates with social scientists on empirical research and regularly conducts workshops on the role of narrative in social change as well as strategies to ensure dignity and belonging in key domains, including education, criminal justice, healthcare, and the workplace. Her scholarly research also addresses the intersection of race, property, and the environment.





Míriam Juan-Torres is a multidisciplinary researcher, writer, and public speaker with expertise on authoritarian populism, polarization, and human rights. Míriam is the Head of Research at OBI's Democracy & Belonging Forum at UC Berkeley. Previously, she worked as a senior researcher at More in Common, where she was the co-author of “Hidden Tribes: A Study of America’s Polarized Landscape” and the lead author of “Britain’s Choice: Common Ground and Division in 2020s Britain” and has worked as an associate professor at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, where she taught courses on human rights and international criminal law.



john a. powell is Director of the Othering and Belonging Institute And Professor of Law, African American, and Ethnic Studies at the University of California, Berkeley. He was previously the Executive Director at the Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity at the Ohio State University, and prior to that, the founder and director of the Institute for Race and Poverty at the University of Minnesota. john formerly served as the National Legal Director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).



Eli Moore is a researcher and facilitator with the Othering and Belonging Institute where he leads transformative research processes with community-based organizations and networks. His recent work has focused on community-driven just transition planning, co-governance and community ownership, and a belonging economy as these frameworks apply to housing, local economies, and ecosystems.

