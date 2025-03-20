top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
North Bay / Marin Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Pt. Reyes Station Postal Workers Resist Trump's Attack on Post Office

by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 9:08PM
National Day of Action: In cities and towns big and small, Americans are fighting back against Trump's attempts to hand the nation over to the billionaires.
National Day of Action: In cities and towns big and small, Americans are fighting back against Trump's attempts hand the nation over to t...
original image (1329x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Point Reyes Sation, March 20) - On this brisk sunny morning, current and retired postal workers and supporters gathered in front of the Main Street Post Office to protest the Trumporrist attack on the Post Office.

Trump is attempting to duplicate in the US what his cronies did in Russia when the Soviet Union collapsed. The huge country's infrastructure was taken over for pennies on the dollar by oligarchs, impoverishing the population and making a few powerful players immensely wealthy.

Trump, contemptuous of the rule of law and the Constitution, is attempting to dismantle just about every government institution. From the department of Education to the Environmental Protection agency, from the department of Justice to the Social Security and Veteran's Administrations, Trump is installing managers committed to mismanage and destroy their agency along with entire US government.

Trump makes no secret of his plan as with him, every attack is a confession. When he proclaims that if his opponents win, "you won't have a country anymore", that's his plan, believe it.

The Post Office, enshrined in the US Constitution, is one of the most fundamental structures of the US. Incredibly, Trump wants to sell it to his billionaires friends for them (and him) to exploit. The protest, with signs and leaflets, demonstrated on Point Reyes Station main street in front of what is, for the moment, the US Post Office.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 9:08PM
sm_02-07925-z8b_8619.jpg
original image (1418x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 9:08PM
sm_03-07925-z8a_9527.jpg
original image (1345x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 9:08PM
sm_04-07925-z8b_8632.jpg
original image (1468x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 9:08PM
sm_05-07925-z8b_8635.jpg
original image (1000x1477)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 9:08PM
sm_06-07925-z8b_8637.jpg
original image (1000x1317)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 9:08PM
sm_07-07925-z8a_9529.jpg
original image (1409x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 9:08PM
sm_08-07925-z8a_9540.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 9:08PM
sm_09-07925-z8a_9546.jpg
original image (1512x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 9:08PM
sm_10-07925-z8a_9548.jpg
original image (1363x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 9:08PM
sm_11-07925-z8a_9556.jpg
original image (1000x1188)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 9:08PM
sm_12-07925-z8a_9559.jpg
original image (1000x1021)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 9:08PM
sm_13-07925-dsc_8643.jpg
original image (1000x1350)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 9:08PM
sm_14-07925-z8a_9567.jpg
original image (1228x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 9:08PM
sm_15-07925-z8a_9570.jpg
original image (1272x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 9:08PM
sm_16-07925-dsc_8654.jpg
original image (1442x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 9:08PM
sm_17-07925-dsc_8666.jpg
original image (1293x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 9:08PM
018-post_office.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (1.1MB)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$290.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code