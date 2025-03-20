From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Pt. Reyes Station Postal Workers Resist Trump's Attack on Post Office
National Day of Action: In cities and towns big and small, Americans are fighting back against Trump's attempts to hand the nation over to the billionaires.
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Point Reyes Sation, March 20) - On this brisk sunny morning, current and retired postal workers and supporters gathered in front of the Main Street Post Office to protest the Trumporrist attack on the Post Office.
Trump is attempting to duplicate in the US what his cronies did in Russia when the Soviet Union collapsed. The huge country's infrastructure was taken over for pennies on the dollar by oligarchs, impoverishing the population and making a few powerful players immensely wealthy.
Trump, contemptuous of the rule of law and the Constitution, is attempting to dismantle just about every government institution. From the department of Education to the Environmental Protection agency, from the department of Justice to the Social Security and Veteran's Administrations, Trump is installing managers committed to mismanage and destroy their agency along with entire US government.
Trump makes no secret of his plan as with him, every attack is a confession. When he proclaims that if his opponents win, "you won't have a country anymore", that's his plan, believe it.
The Post Office, enshrined in the US Constitution, is one of the most fundamental structures of the US. Incredibly, Trump wants to sell it to his billionaires friends for them (and him) to exploit. The protest, with signs and leaflets, demonstrated on Point Reyes Station main street in front of what is, for the moment, the US Post Office.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
