Sociologist CAROLE JOFFE Presents Her New Co-Authored Book AFTER DOBBS

Date:

Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Carole Joffe

Location Details:

Mrs. Dalloway's Bookstore

2904 College Ave

Berkeley, CA 94705

Join us at Mrs. Dalloway's Bookstore on Thursday, March 27th at 7:00 PM when Berkeley author CAROLE JOFFE comes to the store to discuss her new book "After Dobbs: How the Supreme Court Ended Roe But Not Abortion". Carole will be joined in conversation by Dr. Sara Newman and will sign copies of her book after the presentation.



In "After Dobbs", law professor David S. Cohen and sociologist CAROLE JOFFE interview 24 people across all different fields in abortion and in different state political environments to uncover how the abortion providing community and its allies prepared for, and then responded to this momentous event.



CAROLE JOFFE is a professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the University of California, San Francisco, and a professor emerita of sociology at the U. of California, Davis. She is the co-author of "Obstacle Course: The Everyday Struggle to Get an Abortion in America" (California Univ. Press 2020) with David S. Cohen.



DR. SARA NEWMANN, MD, MPH is an obstetrician gynecologist in San Francisco, CA and has over 25 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Brown University in 1999. She is affiliated with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and is the Medical Director of New Generation Health Center.