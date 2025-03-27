top
East Bay
East Bay
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

Sociologist CAROLE JOFFE Presents Her New Co-Authored Book AFTER DOBBS

Author Event: Carole Joffe at Mrs. Dalloway's Bookstore
original image (2000x1125)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Carole Joffe
Location Details:
Mrs. Dalloway's Bookstore
2904 College Ave
Berkeley, CA 94705
Join us at Mrs. Dalloway's Bookstore on Thursday, March 27th at 7:00 PM when Berkeley author CAROLE JOFFE comes to the store to discuss her new book "After Dobbs: How the Supreme Court Ended Roe But Not Abortion". Carole will be joined in conversation by Dr. Sara Newman and will sign copies of her book after the presentation.

In "After Dobbs", law professor David S. Cohen and sociologist CAROLE JOFFE interview 24 people across all different fields in abortion and in different state political environments to uncover how the abortion providing community and its allies prepared for, and then responded to this momentous event.

CAROLE JOFFE is a professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the University of California, San Francisco, and a professor emerita of sociology at the U. of California, Davis. She is the co-author of "Obstacle Course: The Everyday Struggle to Get an Abortion in America" (California Univ. Press 2020) with David S. Cohen.

DR. SARA NEWMANN, MD, MPH is an obstetrician gynecologist in San Francisco, CA and has over 25 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Brown University in 1999. She is affiliated with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and is the Medical Director of New Generation Health Center.
For more information: https://www.mrsdalloways.com/events/carole...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 20, 2025 4:39PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$280.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

