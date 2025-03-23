From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#TeslaTakedown - Peaceful Protest at Tesla Marin
Date:
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Lara Starr
Location Details:
201 Casa Buena Drive Corte Madera
Show we care!
Please share!
See you there!
Note:
Tesla is on private property. We have to stay on the sidewalk, not block the driveways, not shout at customers, and generally behave like the decent people we are.
Sign Tips:
- Less is more! Just a few words written in big fat letters!
- Use color and/or bold images
- A paint stirrer stick makes it easy to hold and carry
- Keep ‘em in your car - you’ll be using them a lot unforch
- Plan on it being windy
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/testlatak...
