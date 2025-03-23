#TeslaTakedown - Peaceful Protest at Tesla Marin

Date:

Sunday, March 23, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Lara Starr

Location Details:

201 Casa Buena Drive Corte Madera

Show we care!

Please share!

See you there!



Note:

Tesla is on private property. We have to stay on the sidewalk, not block the driveways, not shout at customers, and generally behave like the decent people we are.



Sign Tips:

- Less is more! Just a few words written in big fat letters!

- Use color and/or bold images

- A paint stirrer stick makes it easy to hold and carry

- Keep ‘em in your car - you’ll be using them a lot unforch

- Plan on it being windy