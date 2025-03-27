From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest To Demand: Free Mahmoud Khalil Now!
Date:
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Refuse Fascism NorCal
Location Details:
Embarcadero Plaza, Market St &, Steuart St, San Francisco, CA 94105
Thu. Mar. 27 at 4:00pm (Embarcadero Plaza, San Francisco): Protest to demand Free Mahmoud Khalil Now!
In The Name Of Humanity, We Refuse To Accept A Fascist America!!
The Fascist Trump Regime Must Go!
No business-as-usual on the day of Mahmoud's scheduled court hearing!
Join @refusefascism.norcal to build sustained mass nonviolent protest until Trump is driven from office: bit.ly/RFnorcal-zoom
For more information: https://refusefascism.org/2025/03/15/mahmo...
