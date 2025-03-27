Protest To Demand: Free Mahmoud Khalil Now!

Date:

Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Refuse Fascism NorCal

Location Details:

Embarcadero Plaza, Market St &, Steuart St, San Francisco, CA 94105

Thu. Mar. 27 at 4:00pm (Embarcadero Plaza, San Francisco): Protest to demand Free Mahmoud Khalil Now!



In The Name Of Humanity, We Refuse To Accept A Fascist America!!



The Fascist Trump Regime Must Go!



No business-as-usual on the day of Mahmoud's scheduled court hearing!



Join @refusefascism.norcal to build sustained mass nonviolent protest until Trump is driven from office: bit.ly/RFnorcal-zoom