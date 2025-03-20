From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Rosa: "Save the U.S. Postal Service" Protest
The Postal Service is facing one of the most serious threats in our history. Reports indicate that the Trump administration is preparing an illegal and hostile takeover of the USPS, threatening the stability of our jobs, our workplaces, and the public service we proudly provide.
Here are some pictures from the protest in Santa Rosa
For more information: https://apwu.org/day-of-action
