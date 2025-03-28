From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Salinas Palestine Solidarity Weekly Vigil
Date:
Friday, March 28, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Salinas Palestine Solidarity
Location Details:
1275 South Main Street Salinas, Ca
(corner S. Main St and E. Blanco Rd)
Weekly Friday vigil on second busiest street in Salinas. A year strong calling out the gross injustices and genocide in Palestine. Come join us!
