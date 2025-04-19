From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Juristac: Amah Mutsun Efforts to Protect Sacred Land
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Protect Juristac
Location Details:
Luna Gallery, 107 B The Alameda, San Juan Bautista
Please join us for a free informational event about the efforts of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band to protect Juristac from a proposed mining project near the Pajaro River and Highway 129.
For more information: https://www.protectjuristac.org/
