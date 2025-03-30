top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay Animal Liberation

Movie Night + Plant-Based Potluck: The Palestine Exception

2414 6th St, Berkeley, CA
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
2414 6th St, Berkeley, CA
Join us for a showing of The Palestine Exception! In a safe,non-violent community space. This documentary will help us explore the unique struggles of the fight for Palestinian rights, with a focus on academic censorship and opposition.

Let’s learn about other people’s experiences with activism and take time to reflect on how this affects us and our own actions.

We will also be having a plant-based pot luck, with popcorn already being provided. Please bring any snacks or plant-based meals you would like to share with us, they don’t necessarily have to be Palestinian cuisine, as long as they do not contain animal products.

We have sofas and chairs, or feel free to cozy up and bring blankets, pillows or yoga mats to the showing.

You can also bring your dogs that are friendly with other dogs.

WHERE: 2414 6th St, Berkeley, CA
WHEN: Saturday, March 30th, 6:00pm
BRING: Plant based snacks / non-alcoholic beverages only
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19
ACCESSIBILITY: Building is accessible.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHZs6jeJDyd/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 19, 2025 7:02PM
