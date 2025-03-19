From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Close to 1000 at Israeli Consulate in Emergency Protest
Israel ends truce and kills 400 in massive attack. Outrage in Bay Area prompts immediate demonstrations.
Photos: Leon KunstenaarIf anyone ever suspected that Israel wanted peace with Palestine on any terms, that theory is now finished. After series of relatively small violations of the recent truce, killing only a few women and children at a time, Israel staged a massive aerial attack killing hundreds more.
As Netanyahu promises ever more slaughter, informed opinion understands that Trump has given him the go-ahead to "finish the job." With Trump fully on board to complete the genocide of Palestine, he makes concrete the Nazi messages coming from his administration into a full fledged Nazi regime. Jews might want to think twice about his claim of fighting anti-antisemitism as he commits ever more outrages on those of non white European descent. "And then they came for me..."
The action in front of the Israeli consulate on Montgomery street occurred on one day's notice by email and calendars on Bay Area web sites. Logistics, signs, banner and sound was mostly organized by the Palestine Youth Movement with many from Code Pink and Jewish Voice for Peace participating.
Beyond fury at the US supported ongoing genocide, activists called out the Maersk Company for shipping the apparently endless stream of weaponry to Israel. There was a three headed effigy of Maersk top executive. Trump's ramping up arrests of those whose only crime is political disagreement was protested.
The rally started at 6pm. An hour later, to sounds of slogans and and drumming, they began a march towards Market Street to "take back the streets",
