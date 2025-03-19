top
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Immigrant Rights

Close to 1000 at Israeli Consulate in Emergency Protest

by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
Israel ends truce and kills 400 in massive attack. Outrage in Bay Area prompts immediate demonstrations.
Israel ends truce and kills 400 in massive attack. Outrage in Bay Area prompts immediate demonstrations.
original image (1500x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

If anyone ever suspected that Israel wanted peace with Palestine on any terms, that theory is now finished. After series of relatively small violations of the recent truce, killing only a few women and children at a time, Israel staged a massive aerial attack killing hundreds more.

As Netanyahu promises ever more slaughter, informed opinion understands that Trump has given him the go-ahead to "finish the job." With Trump fully on board to complete the genocide of Palestine, he makes concrete the Nazi messages coming from his administration into a full fledged Nazi regime. Jews might want to think twice about his claim of fighting anti-antisemitism as he commits ever more outrages on those of non white European descent. "And then they came for me..."

The action in front of the Israeli consulate on Montgomery street occurred on one day's notice by email and calendars on Bay Area web sites. Logistics, signs, banner and sound was mostly organized by the Palestine Youth Movement with many from Code Pink and Jewish Voice for Peace participating.

Beyond fury at the US supported ongoing genocide, activists called out the Maersk Company for shipping the apparently endless stream of weaponry to Israel. There was a three headed effigy of Maersk top executive. Trump's ramping up arrests of those whose only crime is political disagreement was protested.

The rally started at 6pm. An hour later, to sounds of slogans and and drumming, they began a march towards Market Street to "take back the streets",

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
sm_02-07725-z8a_9224.jpg
original image (1168x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
sm_03-07725-z8a_9235.jpg
original image (1470x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
sm_04-07725-z8a_9240.jpg
original image (1000x1550)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
sm_05-07725-z8b_8483.jpg
original image (1216x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
sm_06-07725-z8a_9320.jpg
original image (1400x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
sm_07-07725-z8a_9325.jpg
original image (1258x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
sm_08-07725-z8a_9348.jpg
original image (1000x1401)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
sm_09-07725-z8a_9359.jpg
original image (1511x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
sm_10-07725-z8b_8503.jpg
original image (1360x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
sm_11-07725-z8b_8511.jpg
original image (1000x1070)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
sm_12-07725-z8a_9366.jpg
original image (1000x1948)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
sm_13-07725-z8a_9386.jpg
original image (1152x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
sm_14-07725-z8a_9426.jpg
original image (1117x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
sm_15-07725-z8b_8533.jpg
original image (1412x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
sm_16-07725-z8b_8554.jpg
original image (1000x1045)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
sm_17-07725-z8a_9459.jpg
original image (1134x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
sm_18-07725-z8b_8583.jpg
original image (1000x1222)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
sm_19-07725-z8a_9494.jpg
original image (1433x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 1:13PM
sm_20-07725-z8a_9505.jpg
original image (1334x1000)
