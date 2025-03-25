From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Defend Environmental and Climate Justice at the EPA
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Protest
Bradley Angel
USEPA offices 75 Hawthorne St (between 2nd and 3rd) San Francisco
A diverse coalition of community groups are gathering at the EPA headquarters to publicize and protest the attacks on climate and environmental justice by the Trump regime.
For more information: http://facebook.com/events/621452367422761/
