Defend Environmental and Climate Justice at the EPA

Date:

Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Bradley Angel

Location Details:

USEPA offices 75 Hawthorne St (between 2nd and 3rd) San Francisco

A diverse coalition of community groups are gathering at the EPA headquarters to publicize and protest the attacks on climate and environmental justice by the Trump regime.