Seaside: Protest Elon Musk's Illegal Government Takeover

Date:

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Tesla Takedown

Location Details:

Tesla Dealership, 1901 Del Monte Blvd, Seaside

We have more people every week. It's a good time and we get a lot of positive feedback from passing cars. It might seem like a small thing but every little bit helps. And it feels good to do something so come on down!



Elon Musk and DOGE are engaged in an administrative coup of the federal government. They have taken control of the federal payment system and are unilaterally suspending funds appropriated by congress, in clear violation of the Constitution.



They have already caused immense harm by dismantling USAID and have set their sights on everything from the FAA to Social Security next. Make no mistake, their end goal is the destruction of the US Federal Government and its ability to check corporate power and provide basic services to citizens.



How this develops in Washington remains to be seen, but as US citizens we can exercise our 1st Amendment right to peacefully protest. Elon Musk's net worth is largely based on Tesla stock, which is currently valued at 20X that of other car companies. Driving down the share price is a direct attack on Elon's power.



This is a non-violent action to raise awareness and help to drive down Tesla stock. We can legally protest on the sidewalk as long as we don't obstruct pedestrian or vehicle traffic. This location has plenty of room on the sidewalk and visibility to passing cars.



Our intention IS NOT to threaten or antagonize Tesla employees or owners in any way. We are protesting Elon Musk and his fascist coup of the federal government, not our fellow citizens. Tesla dealerships are owned by the company and are not local small businesses.



Bring high visibility signs that can be easily and quickly read by passing motorists. Bring your friends and share this event anywhere you can.



⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.



⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla