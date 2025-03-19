From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Save U.S. Postal Service! Watsonville Protest Against Illegal & Hostile USPS Takeover
Date:
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
NALC, APWU and supporters
Location Details:
USPS Office - sidewalk out front
225 Main St.
Watsonville, CA 95076
The Postal Service is facing one of the most serious threats in our history. Reports indicate that the Trump administration is preparing an illegal and hostile takeover of the USPS, threatening the stability of our jobs, our workplaces, and the public service we proudly provide.
Now more than ever, we must stand together to protect our jobs and our future!
Join the American Post Workers Union and the National Assoc. of Letter Carriers in protest against the dismantling of the United State Postal Service, a service enshrined in the our Constitution.
APUW protests on March 20th: https://apwu.org/day-of-action
NALC protests on March 23rd: https://www.nalc.org/news/fight-like-hell
Conduct on Postal Premises
During our National Day of Action, the following activities are permitted in front of Post Offices so long as we remain on public property (sidewalks are considered public property) and we not blocking entrances or interfering with employees or customers:
Leafleting
Informational Picketing
Talking to the press
Holding Signs
Chanting
Speaking with customer
For more information: https://www.nalc.org/news/fight-like-hell#CA
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 19, 2025 9:17AM
