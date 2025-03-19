top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/23/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections

Save the U.S. Postal Service! Monterey Protest Against Illegal & Hostile USPS Takeover

Window on the Bay Park Corner of Del Monte Ave. &amp; El Estero St. Monterey, CA
original image (1089x751)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
NALC, APWU and supporters
Location Details:
Window on the Bay Park
Corner of Del Monte Ave. & El Estero St.
Monterey, CA
The Postal Service is facing one of the most serious threats in our history. Reports indicate that the Trump administration is preparing an illegal and hostile takeover of the USPS, threatening the stability of our jobs, our workplaces, and the public service we proudly provide.

Now more than ever, we must stand together to protect our jobs and our future!

Join the American Post Workers Union and the National Assoc. of Letter Carriers in protest against the dismantling of the United State Postal Service, a service enshrined in the our Constitution.

APUW protests on March 20th: https://apwu.org/day-of-action

NALC protests on March 23rd: https://www.nalc.org/news/fight-like-hell


Conduct on Postal Premises if Demonstrating outside a Governemnt USPS Office:

During our National Day of Action, the following activities are permitted in front of Post Offices so long as we remain on public property (sidewalks are considered public property) and we not blocking entrances or interfering with employees or customers:

Leafleting
Informational Picketing
Talking to the press
Holding Signs
Chanting
Speaking with customers
For more information: https://www.nalc.org/news/fight-like-hell#CA
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 19, 2025 9:02AM
§
by NALC, APWU and supporters
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 9:02AM
sm_fight_like_hell__national_association_of_letter_carriers_afl-cio_1_1.jpg
original image (1279x442)
https://www.nalc.org/news/fight-like-hell#CA
§
by NALC, APWU and supporters
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 9:02AM
usps_public-flyer_1_1_1.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (1.2MB)
https://www.nalc.org/news/fight-like-hell#CA
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$290.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code