The Postal Service is facing one of the most serious threats in our history. Reports indicate that the Trump administration is preparing an illegal and hostile takeover of the USPS, threatening the stability of our jobs, our workplaces, and the public service we proudly provide.Now more than ever, we must stand together to protect our jobs and our future!Join the American Post Workers Union and the National Assoc. of Letter Carriers in protest against the dismantling of the United State Postal Service, a service enshrined in the our Constitution.APUW protests on March 20th: https://apwu.org/day-of-action NALC protests on March 23rd: https://www.nalc.org/news/fight-like-hell Conduct on Postal Premises if Demonstrating outside a Governemnt USPS Office:During our National Day of Action, the following activities are permitted in front of Post Offices so long as we remain on public property (sidewalks are considered public property) and we not blocking entrances or interfering with employees or customers:LeafletingInformational PicketingTalking to the pressHolding SignsChantingSpeaking with customers