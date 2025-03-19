top
South Bay
South Bay
North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
View events for the week of 3/23/2025
South Bay Government & Elections

Save the U.S. Post Service! San Jose Protest Against Destroying USPS Agency

USPS Office - sidewalk out front 105 North 1st St. San Jose, CA 95113 10 AM
original image (1089x751)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
National Assoc. of Letter Carriers & Allies
Location Details:
USPS Office - sidewalk out front
105 North 1st St.
San Jose, CA 95113
10 AM
Fight Like Hell!

On Sunday, March 23, NALC branches are hosting local rallies to say "Hell no!" to dismantling the Postal Service. With branches holding events nationwide on the same day, we are sending a clear, unified message: Hands Off USPS!

The South Bay Labor Council stands united with Union Brothers and Sisters as we continue to fight for equality, fairness, and dignity for local workers.

Local rallies Nationwide will bring together NALC members (National Association of Letter Carriers) and the public to show support for letter carriers, all postal workers, and the postal service!

Come join us in protesting the dismantling of USPS, a public service dedicated to serving all people throughout the United States.
For more information: https://www.nalc.org/news/fight-like-hell#CA
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 19, 2025 8:24AM
§
by National Assoc. of Letter Carriers & Allies
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 8:24AM
sm_fight_like_hell__national_association_of_letter_carriers_afl-cio.jpg
original image (1279x442)
https://www.nalc.org/news/fight-like-hell#CA
§
by National Assoc. of Letter Carriers & Allies
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 8:24AM
usps_public-flyer.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (1.2MB)
https://www.nalc.org/news/fight-like-hell#CA
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$290.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

