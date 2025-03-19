From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Save the U.S. Post Service! San Jose Protest Against Destroying USPS Agency
Date:
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
National Assoc. of Letter Carriers & Allies
Location Details:
USPS Office - sidewalk out front
105 North 1st St.
San Jose, CA 95113
Fight Like Hell!
On Sunday, March 23, NALC branches are hosting local rallies to say "Hell no!" to dismantling the Postal Service. With branches holding events nationwide on the same day, we are sending a clear, unified message: Hands Off USPS!
The South Bay Labor Council stands united with Union Brothers and Sisters as we continue to fight for equality, fairness, and dignity for local workers.
Local rallies Nationwide will bring together NALC members (National Association of Letter Carriers) and the public to show support for letter carriers, all postal workers, and the postal service!
Come join us in protesting the dismantling of USPS, a public service dedicated to serving all people throughout the United States.
For more information: https://www.nalc.org/news/fight-like-hell#CA
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 19, 2025 8:24AM
