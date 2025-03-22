Tesla Takedown Santa Rosa

Date:

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Sonoma County

Location Details:

3286 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa, California

We have been protesting at the Tesla showroom in Santa Rosa for over a month, and each week, the protests have grown. Join us every Saturday at 11am as we continue to peacefully protest Musk and DOGE. Please keep the sidewalks clear and don't block the entrances to the showroom.

Bring signs and your tireless energy. The feedback from last week was that we need to be louder, so bring whistles, bullhorns, drums or anything to make noise too.



After protesting in Santa Rosa, consider joining the protest in Corte Madera. Make it a full day of action!