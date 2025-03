JOIN THE PEOPLE’S ARMS EMBARGONO to GenocideNO to DeportationsYES to Love & Life!Wednesday April 9th, 6:00 amSaturday, May 31st, 10:00 amMain Gate Travis Air Force Base (Air Base Parkway & Parker Rd, Fairfield)Travis Air Force Base, an hour N.E. of San Francisco, transports U.S. weapons to Israel, aiding in the genocide in Gaza and ongoing war crimes in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iran. Furthermore, Travis aids the transport and mass deportation of immigrants.Our Demands1. Stop Arming Israel2. Stop Mass Deportations / No Ethnic Cleansing3. Fund Human Needs, Not War We Honor Genocide Resister Airman Aaron Bushnell We Encourage GIs to say “NO” We Seek to Love Each Other & Abolish HateTo stay laser focused on stopping weapons shipments we ask that all refrain from verbal aggression or property damage (graffiti, nails in the road, etc.)For more info: http://www.peoplesarmsembargo.org Contact: WendyPalestine [at] gmail.com or Toby4peace [at] sonic.net