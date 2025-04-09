top
View events for the week of 4/9/2025
Palestine California Central Valley East Bay U.S. Anti-War Government & Elections Immigrant Rights

Travis AFB: Stop Arming Israel!

Flyer for People's Arms Embargo Protest
Download PDF (367.4KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Time:
6:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Wynd Kaufmyn
Email:
Phone:
5107148687
Location Details:
Travis Air Force Base main gate
Air Base Parkway and Parker Rd, Fairfield, CA
JOIN THE PEOPLE’S ARMS EMBARGO

NO to Genocide
NO to Deportations
YES to Love & Life!

Wednesday April 9th, 6:00 am
Saturday, May 31st, 10:00 am

Main Gate Travis Air Force Base (Air Base Parkway & Parker Rd, Fairfield)

Travis Air Force Base, an hour N.E. of San Francisco, transports U.S. weapons to Israel, aiding in the genocide in Gaza and ongoing war crimes in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iran. Furthermore, Travis aids the transport and mass deportation of immigrants.

Our Demands
1. Stop Arming Israel
2. Stop Mass Deportations / No Ethnic Cleansing
3. Fund Human Needs, Not War

 We Honor Genocide Resister Airman Aaron Bushnell
 We Encourage GIs to say “NO”
 We Seek to Love Each Other & Abolish Hate

To stay laser focused on stopping weapons shipments we ask that all refrain from verbal aggression or property damage (graffiti, nails in the road, etc.)

For more info: http://www.peoplesarmsembargo.org
Contact: WendyPalestine [at] gmail.com or Toby4peace [at] sonic.net

For more information: http://www.peoplesarmsembargo.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 19, 2025 8:00AM
