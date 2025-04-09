From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Travis AFB: Stop Arming Israel!
Date:
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Time:
6:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Wynd Kaufmyn
Email:
Phone:
5107148687
Location Details:
Travis Air Force Base main gate
Air Base Parkway and Parker Rd, Fairfield, CA
Air Base Parkway and Parker Rd, Fairfield, CA
JOIN THE PEOPLE’S ARMS EMBARGO
NO to Genocide
NO to Deportations
YES to Love & Life!
Wednesday April 9th, 6:00 am
Saturday, May 31st, 10:00 am
Main Gate Travis Air Force Base (Air Base Parkway & Parker Rd, Fairfield)
Travis Air Force Base, an hour N.E. of San Francisco, transports U.S. weapons to Israel, aiding in the genocide in Gaza and ongoing war crimes in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iran. Furthermore, Travis aids the transport and mass deportation of immigrants.
Our Demands
1. Stop Arming Israel
2. Stop Mass Deportations / No Ethnic Cleansing
3. Fund Human Needs, Not War
We Honor Genocide Resister Airman Aaron Bushnell
We Encourage GIs to say “NO”
We Seek to Love Each Other & Abolish Hate
To stay laser focused on stopping weapons shipments we ask that all refrain from verbal aggression or property damage (graffiti, nails in the road, etc.)
For more info: http://www.peoplesarmsembargo.org
Contact: WendyPalestine [at] gmail.com or Toby4peace [at] sonic.net
For more information: http://www.peoplesarmsembargo.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 19, 2025 8:00AM
