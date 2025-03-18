For Gen Strike Against Trump’s Union Busting, Privatization Deportations & For Palestine

Date:

Thursday, May 01, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

United Front Committee For A Labor Party

Location Details:

Location To Be Announced

For A General Strike Against Trump’s Union Busting, Layoffs, Privatization and Mass Deportations and For Solidarity With Palestine



UFCLP May 1st 2025 Call For United Front Labor Contingents On International Workers Day 2025



May Day 2025 is an international day of action for the world working class. May Day started in Chicago when mostly immigrant workers rallied in 1886 for an 8 hour day and were attacked and framed up with their leaders being hanged.



Today workers throughout the world and the US face a global depression, trade wars, racism, xenophobia, homophobia and massive attacks on worker and democratic rights. Trump and Musk and the fascists behind them are implementing the fascist Project 2025 Program that is aimed at destroying all public workers unions and privatizing all public services, public education and dispensing with any democratic rights through martial law.



The attack on the UAW president of Columbia University by his firing the day before contract negotiations is a declaration of war. The termination of the contract of 50,000 TSA workers and their union the AFGE is part of this open union busting drive that is just beginning. They are moving now to destroy medicaid, medicare and social security with massive layoffs and cuts that will mean hundreds of millions of working people with no healthcare and retirement. This is happening NOW!



Workers must unite in action on May Day to smash these assaults on our basic human and labor rights. Our unions must use their resources and power for a united fight back with action by the entire working class to bring down this fascist government.



The Democrats are helpubg Trump’s attacks and Democratic Senator and Zionist Schumer just supported a fascist budget plan pushed by Trump and his fascist cronies.



These attacks will not be stopped with appeals and letters to Congress. We need a united front of all public workers and a national day of action in a general strike of all workers on May Day 2025.



The political vacuum will only grow until working people and their unions break from the Democratic party and form a mass democratic labor party. Harris and the Democrats have brought us more militarism and a bi-partisan policy of trade wars, sanctions, support for genocide and encirclement of China in preparation for a world wide imperialist war. At the same time working people and labor must stand with the struggle of working people in Palestine and support a complete labor boycott of Israel.



The bi-partisan support for the Zionist genocide in Gaza and pogroms in the West Bank are escalating with both parties continue to give billions in weapons and aid to the criminal Zionist government. The pro-Zionist AFL-CIO leadership continue to support the corporatist Zionist union Histadrut and block calls for a labor boycott of all trade and weapons to Israel.

The mass starvation being implemented by the racist Netanyahu government is being completely backed as well by Trump and the Democrats who have allowed these war crimes and the destruction of schools, hospitals and the infrastructure of Gaza and now the West Bank.

In San Francisco the Labor Council which includes big supporters of Israel prevented any call for an end to the genocide and action by labor to stop these crimes. They are backed up by AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler who supports the racist Zionist regime and the Histadrut.



On May Day 2025 we call for a united front of trade unions and socialists to march and strike together to Support a National General Strike, A Labor Party and for the Victory of Palestinian Workers and People.

UFCLP.org

info @ufclp.org