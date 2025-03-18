Emergency Protest! Stop The Genocide! Arms Embargo Now!

Date:

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

CODEPINK Bay Area

Location Details:

Israeli Consulate, 456 Montgomery St., San Francisco (between California & Sacramento on Montgomery)

In light of the grim developments-- Israel and the U.S.'s resumption of genocide in Gaza and bombing in Yemen, killing hundreds of defenseless people with U.S. weapons that we funded with our tax dollars -- we're holding an emergency protest at the Zionist (Israeli) Consulate.