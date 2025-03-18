From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Emergency Protest! Stop The Genocide! Arms Embargo Now!
Date:
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
CODEPINK Bay Area
Location Details:
Israeli Consulate, 456 Montgomery St., San Francisco (between California & Sacramento on Montgomery)
In light of the grim developments-- Israel and the U.S.'s resumption of genocide in Gaza and bombing in Yemen, killing hundreds of defenseless people with U.S. weapons that we funded with our tax dollars -- we're holding an emergency protest at the Zionist (Israeli) Consulate.
