Don't Harmonize With Genocide! Picket the Israeli Philharmonic!

Date:

Sunday, March 23, 2025

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

CODEPINK Bay Area

Location Details:

Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness @ Grove St., SF Civic Center

Protest the Israeli Philharmonic normalizing genocide. Let's disrupt! Join the noisy picket line! Bring noisemakers, instruments, drums, flags!

"We reject the use of the arts to normalize the atrocities Israel has committed since its inception, most recently through what experts, scholars, and human rights NGOs have deemed genocide in Gaza." Liz Duran Boubion, Artists Against Apartheid

Sponsored by Artists Against Apartheid, CODEPINK, JVP, Oakland Against Genocide, Party for Socialism and Liberation, QUIT (Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism)