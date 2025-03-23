From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Don't Harmonize With Genocide! Picket the Israeli Philharmonic!
Date:
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
CODEPINK Bay Area
Location Details:
Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness @ Grove St., SF Civic Center
Protest the Israeli Philharmonic normalizing genocide. Let's disrupt! Join the noisy picket line! Bring noisemakers, instruments, drums, flags!
"We reject the use of the arts to normalize the atrocities Israel has committed since its inception, most recently through what experts, scholars, and human rights NGOs have deemed genocide in Gaza." Liz Duran Boubion, Artists Against Apartheid
Sponsored by Artists Against Apartheid, CODEPINK, JVP, Oakland Against Genocide, Party for Socialism and Liberation, QUIT (Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism)
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/baymar23
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 18, 2025 11:39AM
