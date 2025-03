Did you know more lithium battery plants are being built across the state and the country? Join us in standing against the Vistra Corp facility and the fire disasters threatening our communities. This rally is our opportunity to expose the truth and demand accountability from corporations and politicians. Together, we will take bold action for justice and safety!FEATURED SPEAKERSButch Ware, California Governor candidateSean Dougherty, CA-19 Congressional candidateGabriel Medina, PVUSD Board TrusteeBrian Roeder, Never Again Moss Landing📅 Saturday, April 5📍 London Nelson Community Center, Santa Cruz🎤 Speakers at 3 PM | Q&A | Meet & GreetLet's unite for a safer, more accountable community! Bring your friends and family, and be part of the change!RSVP here: https://bit.ly/3Rg0zWt