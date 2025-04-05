From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Lithium Fire Rally!
Date:
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Time:
2:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Green Party of California
Location Details:
London Nelson Community Center, 301 Center Street, Santa Cruz
Did you know more lithium battery plants are being built across the state and the country? Join us in standing against the Vistra Corp facility and the fire disasters threatening our communities. This rally is our opportunity to expose the truth and demand accountability from corporations and politicians. Together, we will take bold action for justice and safety!
FEATURED SPEAKERS
Butch Ware, California Governor candidate
Sean Dougherty, CA-19 Congressional candidate
Gabriel Medina, PVUSD Board Trustee
Brian Roeder, Never Again Moss Landing
📅 Saturday, April 5
📍 London Nelson Community Center, Santa Cruz
🎤 Speakers at 3 PM | Q&A | Meet & Greet
Let's unite for a safer, more accountable community! Bring your friends and family, and be part of the change!
RSVP here: https://bit.ly/3Rg0zWt
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lithium-fires...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 18, 2025 9:49AM
