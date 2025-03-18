CAIR Condemns Israel’s Renewed Genocidal Attacks on Gaza by Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, tonight condemned the far-right Israeli government’s renewed genocidal attacks on Gaza. More than 200 people, including many children, have been slaughtered by Israel after it broke the ceasefire.



Note: since the time of the original post, the death toll has risen to well over 400