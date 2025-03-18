From the Open-Publishing Calendar
CAIR Condemns Israel’s Renewed Genocidal Attacks on Gaza
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, tonight condemned the far-right Israeli government’s renewed genocidal attacks on Gaza. More than 200 people, including many children, have been slaughtered by Israel after it broke the ceasefire.
Note: since the time of the original post, the death toll has risen to well over 400
In a statement, CAIR said:
“𝙒𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙮 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙢𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙖𝙧-𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙜𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙬𝙖𝙧 𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝘽𝙚𝙣𝙟𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙣 𝙉𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙖𝙝𝙪 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙩𝙨 𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙖𝙡 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙚𝙣, 𝙬𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙂𝙖𝙯𝙖, 𝙠𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙝𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙘𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙖 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙨.
“𝙉𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙖𝙝𝙪 𝙬𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙮 𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙘𝙧𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙣 𝙞𝙣 𝙧𝙚𝙛𝙪𝙜𝙚𝙚 𝙘𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣 𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙠 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙘𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙩 𝙗𝙮 𝙚𝙭𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙗𝙤𝙩𝙝 𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙡𝙮 𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙖𝙡 𝙬𝙖𝙧, 𝙖𝙨 𝙧𝙚𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙚𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙏𝙧𝙪𝙢𝙥 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙥𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙧𝙤𝙠𝙚𝙧 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙨𝙖𝙡𝙫𝙖𝙜𝙚.
“𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙡𝙮 𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙥, 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙂𝙖𝙯𝙖 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙩𝙚𝙙, 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙨, 𝙘𝙖𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙥𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙗𝙤𝙩𝙝 𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙨 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙜𝙤 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙚, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙖 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡 𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙘𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙙𝙤𝙢 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙪𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝙙𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙥𝙚𝙤𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙗𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙣.”
CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.
La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.
CONTACT: CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell, 404-285-9530, e-Mitchell [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Manager Ismail Allison, 202-770-6280, iallison [at] cair.com
