On March 20, one day before the start of Israeli Apartheid Week, the BDS movement will host a discussion on the Boycott Chevron campaign and Chevron's complicity in Israeli apartheid and genocide, in collaboration with the American Friends Service Committee and Al-Haq. We will go over the research into Chevron's complicity in Israeli violations of international law and Palestinian human rights, and dive deeper into the concept of energy apartheid and Israel's continued pillaging of Palestinian natural resources. This will be the first in a series of webinars on the Boycott Chevron campaign.Panelists joining us for this conversation include Dov Baum and Wesam Ahmad.Dov Baum is the Director of Corporate Accountability and Research for the American Friends Service Committee and researches corporate involvement in state violence around the world.Wesam Ahmad is the Director of the Center for Applied International Law at Al-Haq where he has been working as a human rights advocate since 2006, focusing on the area of business and human rights within the context of the Palestinian struggle for the right to self-determination with a specific interest in the role of corporate actors in the continued colonization of Palestine along business lines.