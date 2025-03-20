From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: Chevron and Energy Apartheid
Date:
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
AFSC
Location Details:
Online
Sign up at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdwVRMCa2Rd9No3_sg7k38YYxSC0SxUN7hkogzd0Anmr0nZCQ/viewform?emci=d46ce12a-6c03-f011-90cd-0022482a9fb7&emdi=b38c4262-7103-f011-90cd-0022482a9fb7&ceid=1101541
On March 20, one day before the start of Israeli Apartheid Week, the BDS movement will host a discussion on the Boycott Chevron campaign and Chevron’s complicity in Israeli apartheid and genocide, in collaboration with the American Friends Service Committee and Al-Haq. We will go over the research into Chevron’s complicity in Israeli violations of international law and Palestinian human rights, and dive deeper into the concept of energy apartheid and Israel’s continued pillaging of Palestinian natural resources. This will be the first in a series of webinars on the Boycott Chevron campaign.
Panelists joining us for this conversation include Dov Baum and Wesam Ahmad.
Dov Baum is the Director of Corporate Accountability and Research for the American Friends Service Committee and researches corporate involvement in state violence around the world.
Wesam Ahmad is the Director of the Center for Applied International Law at Al-Haq where he has been working as a human rights advocate since 2006, focusing on the area of business and human rights within the context of the Palestinian struggle for the right to self-determination with a specific interest in the role of corporate actors in the continued colonization of Palestine along business lines.
On March 20, one day before the start of Israeli Apartheid Week, the BDS movement will host a discussion on the Boycott Chevron campaign and Chevron’s complicity in Israeli apartheid and genocide, in collaboration with the American Friends Service Committee and Al-Haq. We will go over the research into Chevron’s complicity in Israeli violations of international law and Palestinian human rights, and dive deeper into the concept of energy apartheid and Israel’s continued pillaging of Palestinian natural resources. This will be the first in a series of webinars on the Boycott Chevron campaign.
Panelists joining us for this conversation include Dov Baum and Wesam Ahmad.
Dov Baum is the Director of Corporate Accountability and Research for the American Friends Service Committee and researches corporate involvement in state violence around the world.
Wesam Ahmad is the Director of the Center for Applied International Law at Al-Haq where he has been working as a human rights advocate since 2006, focusing on the area of business and human rights within the context of the Palestinian struggle for the right to self-determination with a specific interest in the role of corporate actors in the continued colonization of Palestine along business lines.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 17, 2025 6:52PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network