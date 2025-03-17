top
protest cheer
San Francisco Immigrant Rights

What are the root causes of forced migration?

Date:
Monday, March 24, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
SF Living Wage Coalition/NorCal TPS Coalition
Email:
Phone:
(415) 863-1225
Location Details:
2973 16th St, Ste 300, San Francisco, CA
Free admission - Everyone is welcome!

Discussion panel: What are the root causes of forced migration?

Trump attempted to cancel TPS during his first term and is revoking it for Haitians. Join us in discussion for a call to action to save TPS.

Come to recognize the 44th anniversary of the assassination of Saint Oscar Romero, a seminal event which plunged the country of El Salvador into a civil war. A mass movement in the U.S to protect refugees from this civil war gave rise to sanctuary cities and the precursor program to the Temporary Protected Status program (TPS). The legacy of U.S. military intervention and ongoing U.S-imposed neo-liberal economic policies have contributed to Salvadorans, Hondurans, Haitians and migrants from other nations being TPS holders.
For more information: http://www.livingwage-sf.org/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 17, 2025 1:56PM
by SF Living Wage Coalition/NorCal TPS Coalition
Mon, Mar 17, 2025 1:56PM
Panelists Ramon Cardona, Porfirio Quintana, Cristina Morales
http://www.livingwage-sf.org/
by SF Living Wage Coalition/NorCal TPS Coalition
Mon, Mar 17, 2025 1:56PM
List of panel speakers in white text on black background with a red headline. Panelists Ramon Cardona, Porfirio Quintana, Cristina Morales
http://www.livingwage-sf.org/
