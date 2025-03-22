top
San Francisco Immigrant Rights

No One is Illegal — Defend Immigrant Workers!

No One is Illegal — Defend Immigrant Workers! Flyer with a photo of a woman chanting on a loudspeaker at a protest. Info in description.
Date:
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street (near Ellis), San Francisco
Wheelchair-accessible entrance ♿
Near Civic Center BART and Muni lines 5, 19, 31, 38, 49

Zoom option available;
Register at https://bit.ly/March22-immigrant-workers
Immigrants are a primary target of the Trump administration and right-wing movements worldwide. Join a discussion of the reasons behind the scapegoating and what can be done to defend these intrepid workers here in the Bay Area.

Speaker: Norma Gallegos
Queer Xicanx reproductive justice and anti-fascist activist

Saturday, March 22, 12:00 noon

New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street (near Ellis), San Francisco
Wheelchair-accessible entrance ♿
Near Civic Center BART and Muni lines 5, 19, 31, 38, 49

Online participation available;
Register at https://bit.ly/March22-immigrant-workers

Door donation $3-5
Lunch served at 1:30pm for $8-15 donation
Work exchange available

For more information or to arrange childcare, call 415-864-1278 or email bayareafsp [at] socialism.com three days in advance
For more information: https://socialism.com/event/public-discuss...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 16, 2025 11:25PM
