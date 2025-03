Immigrants are a primary target of the Trump administration and right-wing movements worldwide. Join a discussion of the reasons behind the scapegoating and what can be done to defend these intrepid workers here in the Bay Area.Speaker: Norma GallegosQueer Xicanx reproductive justice and anti-fascist activistSaturday, March 22, 12:00 noonNew Valencia Hall747 Polk Street (near Ellis), San FranciscoWheelchair-accessible entrance ♿Near Civic Center BART and Muni lines 5, 19, 31, 38, 49Online participation available;Register at https://bit.ly/March22-immigrant-workers Door donation $3-5Lunch served at 1:30pm for $8-15 donationWork exchange availableFor more information or to arrange childcare, call 415-864-1278 or email bayareafsp [at] socialism.com three days in advance