From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
No One is Illegal — Defend Immigrant Workers!
Date:
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street (near Ellis), San Francisco
Wheelchair-accessible entrance ♿
Near Civic Center BART and Muni lines 5, 19, 31, 38, 49
Zoom option available;
Register at https://bit.ly/March22-immigrant-workers
747 Polk Street (near Ellis), San Francisco
Wheelchair-accessible entrance ♿
Near Civic Center BART and Muni lines 5, 19, 31, 38, 49
Zoom option available;
Register at https://bit.ly/March22-immigrant-workers
Immigrants are a primary target of the Trump administration and right-wing movements worldwide. Join a discussion of the reasons behind the scapegoating and what can be done to defend these intrepid workers here in the Bay Area.
Speaker: Norma Gallegos
Queer Xicanx reproductive justice and anti-fascist activist
Saturday, March 22, 12:00 noon
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street (near Ellis), San Francisco
Wheelchair-accessible entrance ♿
Near Civic Center BART and Muni lines 5, 19, 31, 38, 49
Online participation available;
Register at https://bit.ly/March22-immigrant-workers
Door donation $3-5
Lunch served at 1:30pm for $8-15 donation
Work exchange available
For more information or to arrange childcare, call 415-864-1278 or email bayareafsp [at] socialism.com three days in advance
Speaker: Norma Gallegos
Queer Xicanx reproductive justice and anti-fascist activist
Saturday, March 22, 12:00 noon
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street (near Ellis), San Francisco
Wheelchair-accessible entrance ♿
Near Civic Center BART and Muni lines 5, 19, 31, 38, 49
Online participation available;
Register at https://bit.ly/March22-immigrant-workers
Door donation $3-5
Lunch served at 1:30pm for $8-15 donation
Work exchange available
For more information or to arrange childcare, call 415-864-1278 or email bayareafsp [at] socialism.com three days in advance
For more information: https://socialism.com/event/public-discuss...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 16, 2025 11:25PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network