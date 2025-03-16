top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/23/2025
Central Valley Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

2025 Earth Day Virtual Celebration

2025 Earth Day Virtual Flyer
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Faye Wilson Kennedy
Location Details:
2025 Earth Day Virtual Celebration
Please Join Us: The Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign (Sac PPC),The Red, Green and Black Environmental Justice Coalition (RBGEJC) and Sacramento Climate Coalition (SCC).

2025 Earth Day Virtual Celebration (Earth Day, an annual holiday celebrating environmental protection, was first celebrated on April 22, 1970) Wednesday, April 23, 2025, from 6PM-8:30PM

Featuring: Dr. Sigride Jenniska Asseko, BS, MPA, MA, PHD
Assistant Professor, Environmental Studies Department, College of SS&IS, Academic Affairs, California State University, Sacramento State.

Dr. Asseko is an environmental epidemiologist whose research focuses broadly on environmental health literacy, exposure assessment, and epidemiology with applications mostly to air pollution.

Theme: “Environmental issues impacting poor and communities of color- locally and globally.”

The virtual Earth Day event will feature speakers, cultural program, resource lists and breakout rooms.

RSVP at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-virtual-earth-day-celebration-tickets-1284924837779

For more info, please contact us at: SacPPC2019 [at] gmail.com

For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-virtual-...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 16, 2025 7:30PM
§2025 Earth Day Virtual Graphic
by Faye Wilson Kennedy
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 7:30PM
sm_graphic_for_2025_earth_day_virtual_celebration.jpg
original image (974x593)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-virtual-...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$290.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code