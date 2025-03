Please Join Us: The Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign (Sac PPC),The Red, Green and Black Environmental Justice Coalition (RBGEJC) and Sacramento Climate Coalition (SCC).2025 Earth Day Virtual Celebration (Earth Day, an annual holiday celebrating environmental protection, was first celebrated on April 22, 1970) Wednesday, April 23, 2025, from 6PM-8:30PMFeaturing: Dr. Sigride Jenniska Asseko, BS, MPA, MA, PHDAssistant Professor, Environmental Studies Department, College of SS&IS, Academic Affairs, California State University, Sacramento State.Dr. Asseko is an environmental epidemiologist whose research focuses broadly on environmental health literacy, exposure assessment, and epidemiology with applications mostly to air pollution.Theme: “Environmental issues impacting poor and communities of color- locally and globally.”The virtual Earth Day event will feature speakers, cultural program, resource lists and breakout rooms.RSVP at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-virtual-earth-day-celebration-tickets-1284924837779 For more info, please contact us at: SacPPC2019 [at] gmail.com