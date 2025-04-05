From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Hands Off! Marin Fights Back Against Trump & Musk Protest
Date:
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Marin
Location Details:
San Rafael City Hall Plaza
1400 Fifth Ave
San Rafael, CA 94901
1400 Fifth Ave
San Rafael, CA 94901
Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. Marin is fighting back!
They want to strip America for parts—shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections, and gutting Medicaid—all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam. They’re handing over our tax dollars, our public services, and our democracy to the ultra-rich.
They're taking everything they can get their hands on—our health care, our data, our jobs, our services—and daring the world to stop them. This is a crisis, and the time to act is now.
Join Indivisible Marin and other local partners at this rally as part of the national mobilization.
🚨 On Saturday, April 5th, we're taking to the streets to fight back with a clear message: Hands Off! 🚨
📍 Where: City Hall Plaza, 1400 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael
📅 When: April 5, 2025 at 12 PM
This mass mobilization day is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies. Alongside Americans across the country, we are marching, rallying, and protesting to demand a stop the chaos and build an opposition movement against the looting of our country.
A core principle behind all Hands Off! events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
This protest is part of a Washington D.C. & nationwide day of mass protest action. Check out https://handsoff2025.com/ for more information.
They want to strip America for parts—shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections, and gutting Medicaid—all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam. They’re handing over our tax dollars, our public services, and our democracy to the ultra-rich.
They're taking everything they can get their hands on—our health care, our data, our jobs, our services—and daring the world to stop them. This is a crisis, and the time to act is now.
Join Indivisible Marin and other local partners at this rally as part of the national mobilization.
🚨 On Saturday, April 5th, we're taking to the streets to fight back with a clear message: Hands Off! 🚨
📍 Where: City Hall Plaza, 1400 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael
📅 When: April 5, 2025 at 12 PM
This mass mobilization day is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies. Alongside Americans across the country, we are marching, rallying, and protesting to demand a stop the chaos and build an opposition movement against the looting of our country.
A core principle behind all Hands Off! events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
This protest is part of a Washington D.C. & nationwide day of mass protest action. Check out https://handsoff2025.com/ for more information.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/handsoff/event/764...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 16, 2025 11:14AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network