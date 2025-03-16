From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Alameda: Remove! Reverse! Reclaim! Protest Against Trump & Musk
Date:
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
voluteers in solidarity with 50501 Movement
Location Details:
Alameda City Hall
2263 Santa Clara Ave
Alameda, CA 94501
2263 Santa Clara Ave
Alameda, CA 94501
ALAMEDA PROTEST AGAINST TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
REMOVE corrupt politicians from office!
REVERSE the damage!
RECLAIM OUR DEMOCRACY!
Date & Time: Saturday, April 5 at 12 – 1pm PDT
Location: Alameda City Hall, 2263 Santa Clara Ave, Alameda, CA 94501
I am encouraging you, my fellow Alameda neighbors, Alameda city officials and others from surrounding communities to gather in front of Alameda City Hall Saturday April 5th, 2025 at 12 NOON for a protest and show of solidarity against the unconstitutional, illegal, and immoral acts that the Trump administration and its officials/non-officials have done, are doing, and are planning to do.
Your presence will be appreciated by everyone!
This event is in solidarity with 50501's Hands Off! events on the same day. This protest is part of a Washington D.C. & nationwide day of mass protest action. Check out https://handsoff2025.com/ for more information.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 16, 2025 11:06AM
