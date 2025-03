ALAMEDA PROTEST AGAINST TRUMP ADMINISTRATIONREMOVE corrupt politicians from office!REVERSE the damage!RECLAIM OUR DEMOCRACY!Date & Time: Saturday, April 5 at 12 – 1pm PDTLocation: Alameda City Hall, 2263 Santa Clara Ave, Alameda, CA 94501I am encouraging you, my fellow Alameda neighbors, Alameda city officials and others from surrounding communities to gather in front of Alameda City Hall Saturday April 5th, 2025 at 12 NOON for a protest and show of solidarity against the unconstitutional, illegal, and immoral acts that the Trump administration and its officials/non-officials have done, are doing, and are planning to do.Your presence will be appreciated by everyone!This event is in solidarity with 50501's Hands Off! events on the same day. This protest is part of a Washington D.C. & nationwide day of mass protest action. Check out https://handsoff2025.com/ for more information.