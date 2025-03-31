From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Cesar Chavez Day: A March for All Workers
Date:
Monday, March 31, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
United Farm Workers
Location Details:
Memorial Park, 104 S. Lexington St, Delano, CA 93215
This Cesar Chavez Day, join UFW members and thousands of union members from across California as we march together in Delano, CA. We will meet at Memorial Park on Monday, March 31.
March to highlight that all CA workers - no matter where they work or where they are from - are in strong solidarity with immigrant workers who are under attack. The theme is "con estas manos" (“with these hands”) - a reminder that immigrants' hands truly make America. Whether those hands pick fruit, care for the elderly, hold a mop, build our roads, clean our buildings or deliver our packages.
For more information: https://act.seiu.org/a/cecday2025
