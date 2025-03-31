Cesar Chavez Day: A March for All Workers

Monday, March 31, 2025

10:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Critical Mass

United Farm Workers

Memorial Park, 104 S. Lexington St, Delano, CA 93215

This Cesar Chavez Day, join UFW members and thousands of union members from across California as we march together in Delano, CA. We will meet at Memorial Park on Monday, March 31.



March to highlight that all CA workers - no matter where they work or where they are from - are in strong solidarity with immigrant workers who are under attack. The theme is "con estas manos" (“with these hands”) - a reminder that immigrants' hands truly make America. Whether those hands pick fruit, care for the elderly, hold a mop, build our roads, clean our buildings or deliver our packages.



Rally to follow: Farm Workers' Forty Acres



An attack on one worker is an attack on all workers. Solidarity is our strength. Show your support for ALL workers by marching with us this Cesar Chavez Day. RSVP today!