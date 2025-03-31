top
Central Valley
Central Valley
California Central Valley Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers

Cesar Chavez Day: A March for All Workers

Memorial Park, 104 S. Lexington St, Delano, CA 93215
original image (1254x1571)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, March 31, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
United Farm Workers
Location Details:
Memorial Park, 104 S. Lexington St, Delano, CA 93215
This Cesar Chavez Day, join UFW members and thousands of union members from across California as we march together in Delano, CA. We will meet at Memorial Park on Monday, March 31.

March to highlight that all CA workers - no matter where they work or where they are from - are in strong solidarity with immigrant workers who are under attack. The theme is "con estas manos" (“with these hands”) - a reminder that immigrants' hands truly make America. Whether those hands pick fruit, care for the elderly, hold a mop, build our roads, clean our buildings or deliver our packages.

Cesar Chavez Day March For All Workers, 10:30am
Memorial Park 104 S. Lexington St, 93215
Rally to follow: Farm Workers' Forty Acres

An attack on one worker is an attack on all workers. Solidarity is our strength. Show your support for ALL workers by marching with us this Cesar Chavez Day. RSVP today!
For more information: https://act.seiu.org/a/cecday2025
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:52AM
